Burna Boy and Palms Trax Don Carry AfroBank FM Go GTA 6!

Entertainment

Your favourite video game, Grand Theft Auto VI, don drop one of its biggest gbas gbos: a whole African radio station, AfroBank FM, hosted by Burna Boy, alongside the British house DJ Palms Trax! Rockstar named this station, one of six GTA VI radio stations, on October 8, 2026, promising "Amapiano, African classics, 3-step, and more from Burna and Palmsy.

Imagine you dey cruise Vice City, dey hear your favourite Afrobeats and Amapiano jam. This one no be joke, e go loud! Burna Boy dey bring the star power and the Afrobeats catalogue, while Palms Trax, a proper selector who knows how to read the room, dey bring the crate. Both of them no be stranger to Rockstar, as they were part of the GTA Online update, The Cayo Perico Heist, back in December 2020.

Wetin Be 3-Step?

Forget all those regular beats, because 3-step na something else entirely! Imagine your normal 4/4 bar for house music, abi? Instead of four steady kicks, 3-step dey come with just three. Na that missing kick be the whole magic, because your body dey expect am, but e no just show! That small space wey e leave? Na there your waist dey scatter, dey find the beat. E go just make you dey groove in a different way. Them borrow the log drum from amapiano and those sweet chords from afro house to make this sound unique.

This fresh sound from South Africa don burst out, with Beatportal tracing its breakthrough to Thakzin's “The Magnificent Dance” in December 2022. Na pure innovation be this, and for GTA 6, na Durban's own DJ Lag dey bring the heat with his 3-step sound. That man, wey be gqom trailblazer, don move to 3-step, afro tech, and amapiano, so you know say the sound go sweet you well well.

The Sound of AfroBank: Preview Tunes Wey Dey Bang

Rockstar gave us a sneak peek of three records already, and trust us, they dey cover forty years of pure fire. First up na “Gye Wani” by Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, a proper 1984 highlife banger, reissued by Soundway in 2024. Fader sabi am as “smoother disco-highlife,” perfect for warming up the vibes.

Then we get Asake’s “Joha” from his debut album Mr. Money with the Vibe, wey drop September 2022. OkayAfrica call am one of the album’s “club hits,” with those sweet fuji-style, choir-backed vocals on top of Amapiano beats. That song short and sharp, just two minutes 28 seconds, making it perfect for radio.

Finally, for the 3-step lovers, na “Shay’sana” by DJ Lag and Kamo Mphela from his June 2024 album, The Rebellion. Fader call this one straight 3-step, and with that missing kick wey we talk about, your body no go rest as you dey drive through Vice City.

Why This One Pass!

This AfroBank FM go change the game, literally! Think about am: GTA V sold over 230 million copies. That kind of reach for African music? Na pure global domination! UK players already sabi the log drum, with Spotify listing UK as amapiano’s third-biggest market. 3-step na still new to many, but imagine hearing that three-kick bar on your car radio in Vice City. E go reach people wey no flyer ever go touch, and that’s good news for our sounds and our DJs.

This no be the first time Rockstar don do something like this. GTA IV (2008) had IF99, International Funk 99, hosted by Femi Kuti himself, with Fela Kuti's classics. But that station mostly focused on the 1970s. AfroBank FM, on the other hand, is African by brief and, going by the preview, dey run all the way to 2024. And guess what? There’s a sweet family connection too: Burna Boy’s maternal grandfather, Benson Idonije, once managed Fela Kuti. So, GTA IV gave African records to Fela’s son, and now GTA VI dey hand am to the grandson of the man who managed Fela. Na pure legacy be that!

We ready to jam! Wetin be the first song you go play when you enter your GTA 6 whip on November 19?