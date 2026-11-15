King Soundboi don scatter everywhere with new single, 'Amunicho'!

Entertainment

Hold up, fam! If your playlist has been on snooze, King Soundboi just woke it up with a brand new single titled “Amunicho.” This jam, also known as “Olorun Amunicho,” landed on November 1, 2026, and trust us, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

This isn't just any song; it's an energetic street-pop record that King Soundboi cooked up himself. Yes, you read that right! He produced it under his signature credit, Let Him Nack. So you know the ginger, the flavour, and the beat selection are all top-tier and straight from the source. The man truly sabi his craft, showcasing his versatility as both a recording artist and a producer.

“Amunicho” is packed with lively rhythms, melodies that will stick in your head, and percussion that will make your body move whether you like it or not. The way his vocals blend with the upbeat instrumental? Pure vibes! It creates this lively atmosphere that just screams 'party time.' Forget your worries, this track is perfect for any celebration, every party, or even just to spice up your everyday listen.

Honestly, if you're looking to turn up or just need something fresh to groove to, this is it. King Soundboi definitely understood the assignment with this one.