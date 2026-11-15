Frank Edwards drops new banger, 'Awesome Odogwu'

Entertainment

Gospel singer, songwriter, and music producer Frank Edwards, don give us another one! His inspiring new track is titled “Awesome Odogwu,” and e go ginger your spirit. You know say Frank no dey joke when it comes to spirit-filled vibes, and this one no different.

Known for his remarkable vocal ability and spirit-filled musical compositions, the talented gospel minister continues to use his gift to spread messages of faith, worship, and praise. On this record, he’s celebrating the greatness, strength, and unmatched power of God. The song na pure thanksgiving, straight from the heart, encouraging us all to acknowledge God’s mighty works and stay confident in His unfailing presence.

E dey burst brain how Frank always sabi blend contemporary gospel elements with that original, sweet African musical flavour. The result? An uplifting sound that's perfect for your personal devotion time or even for leading a joyful praise session. If your playlist dey feel somehow, or you just need some fresh ginger for your day, this track is a solid addition. Frank Edwards dey prove again say him mission to inspire believers and connect us deeper with God through music no dey shake. So, what are you waiting for? Go give the song a listen and tell us, did it make your spirit scatter in a good way?