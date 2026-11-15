Dotman drops “Soro Soke”

Entertainment

Guess who just dropped another banger? It's our own Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, Dotman, with his new single “Soro Soke”! And trust us, this one is pure fire.

The man himself, known for his distinctive Afropop sound, don come through again, showcasing his musical creativity with a fresh offering. He's blended those street-inspired rhythms we all love with some truly meaningful expressions that hit different.

“Soro Soke” is not just a jam, it's a whole mood. Dotman dey explore themes of serious determination, celebrating personal achievements, and ginger you to refuse to let any criticism or outside opinions hold you back. It’s a proper anthem about believing in yourself and having the courage to make your voice heard, loud and clear. For those who don't know, “Soro Soke” means 'speak up' in Yoruba, and it became a powerful slogan during the EndSARS protests – so you know the message is deep.

This track is definitely another interesting record for his growing music catalogue. Dotman has delivered a fresh combination of those street-inspired sounds, catchy melodies, and a message that genuinely deserves your attention. If you're a fan of his music or just love Nigerian Afropop, you need to add this to your playlist ASAP.

So, are you going to 'soro soke' with Dotman or are you going to let your village people win?