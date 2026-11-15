Lawy B And Kolu Don Ginger The Streets With New Banger 'Saka'!

Entertainment

Your favourite playlists are about to get a serious upgrade because the remarkably accomplished Lawy B has joined forces with the talented Kolu on a hot new track called “Saka.” This one na certified street-pop vibe!

The song brings together two artists from the Nigerian music scene, serving up a proper street-inspired Afrobeats release. We are talking proper catchy melodies combined with an energetic sound that was cooked specifically to connect with fans of contemporary Nigerian street-pop. You know that kind gbedu that makes you just want to move?

On this record, Lawy B comes through with a confident musical approach, showing us why he's the real deal. Then Kolu jumps on it, adding his own lively vocal presence to the collaboration. Their combined effort for “Saka” gives it an engaging feel that makes it an enjoyable listen for anyone who appreciates fresh sounds from emerging Nigerian artists.

With its undeniable street-pop influence and that collaborative energy, “Saka” is definitely a fresh release worth checking out. Fans of Lawy B and Kolu, plus anyone who loves discovering emerging Nigerian music, better add this track to their playlist sharp sharp. Wetin you dey wait for?