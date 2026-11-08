Koko Pee Don Drop "Tables Turn" - Our Speakers Are Ready!

Entertainment

Our very own multi-talented Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer, Koko Pee, no dey ever dull o! If you've been sleeping on his talent, consider this your wake-up call. He just came through, bolstering his musical catalog with a fresh, spectacular song titled "Tables Turn." E be like say he just dey give us back-to-back hits, making sure our speakers stay hot and our vibes remain on a hundred!

This new jam, "Tables Turn," is a whole mood on its own, all thanks to the creative genius of Nigerian record producer, Trevor Beats. Omo, Trevor did not come to play! His work on the instrumental for this latest track gives it such an appealing sound that we just know music lovers go enjoy it from the beginning to the end. Forget about skipping any part, you go listen on repeat, trust us! The synergy between Koko Pee's performance and Trevor Beats' production is just immaculate, making this track a must-listen for anybody who appreciates good music.

And if you think Koko Pee stopped there, then you clearly no sabi this guy's hustle. He has also released "Ogogoro," produced by Jimoh, an Abj producer.

He also has another hit, "Shine Na." So whether you're just discovering Koko Pee with "Tables Turn" or you've been following his journey from day one, there's always something new from him to add to your collection. This latest song is either your perfect starting point or just another fire addition to your knowledge of Koko Pee's solid work. He's definitely giving us options, making it hard to pick a favorite!

Elsewhere, Skepta teamed up with Asake for "Aloe Vera," and Boy Muller linked with Young Jonn for "Outside."

But for now, make we make some noise for Koko Pee and his "Tables Turn." Have you streamed it yet, or are you still sleeping on pure talent?