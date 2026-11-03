Which Way finally lands home for AFRIFF screening

Entertainment

E choke! Our own Lagos story, Which Way, don dey ready to storm Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark, Victoria Island, for its Africa premiere. The film, wey dem tell in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin, is an Official Selection for the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), screening at 8pm today, 3 November 2026.

Before e even touch down Naija, this film don already shake tables for international waters. Earlier this year, for the Portugal Indie Film Festival, Which Way collect two awards: Best Director for Jide Okeke and Best Cinematography for Emmanuel Oputa. Omo, international recognition too sweet!

But for Jumafor Ajogwu, the producer and founder of Bold Pictures, this Lagos premiere dey ginger him pass anything. He talk say, "Awards abroad are wonderful, but this film belongs to Lagos." He even add, "These are our streets, our languages, our families. I want the people who will recognise themselves in it to be the ones who see it first in Africa." Abeg, hear am! Na pure love for the homeland be that.

Which Way follows the life of Ladi, a mechanic, his wife Beatrice, and their teenage daughter Feyi. Their family get plenty secrets wey nobody wan talk about, but guess what? Dem dey sing am out! The wahala starts to show when Ladi's sister, Shewa, comes back with a secret from their childhood. If you sabi family drama mixed with good music, then this film might just be your vibe.

Ajogwu no be small boy for the game o. This baba don work on some of the most talked-about Nigerian films like Lionheart, The Milkmaid (wey even be Nigeria's Oscar submission), and My Father’s Shadow, wey premiered for Cannes 2025 and even chop BAFTA 2026. Which Way is the first feature film from his company, Bold Pictures, wey dey produce films for Africans everywhere, home and abroad.

Presented by Bold Pictures, Afribold Pictures Network, and Future 6 Media, the film runs for 113 minutes and get English subtitles. So, are you gberaing to see this film wey don travel the world and come back home to us?