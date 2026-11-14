Who Gets Wetin? WOMA 2026 to Probe Afrobeats Money Wahala with Omorogbe, Ayinoluwa, Jackson

Entertainment

Music executive Efe Omorogbe, sharp music lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, and legendary producer Lemmy Jackson are set to tear down the house at the 2026 Wale Olomu Memorial Awards (WOMA) Roundtable. Their mission? To probe the real gist behind Afrobeats’ global takeover, especially the matter of royalties and the whole business structure. This heavy-duty discussion is coming up on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

Forget all the hype for a minute, the main koko is whether the real architects—the people who built this genre and keep it fire—are actually getting their fair share from Afrobeats' growing commercial value. Them go dissect everything from who truly owns the music, to royalty wahala, professional recognition, artist contracts, and how money is shared among everybody: artistes, songwriters, producers, instrumentalists, and other OGs in the industry.

Efe Omorogbe no be small boy for this game. As a talent manager, songwriter, filmmaker, and all-round creative entrepreneur, he’s bringing over 25 years of experience to the table. Omo, this man founded Now Muzik and Buckwyld Media Network, and he co-founded Hypertek Digital and 960 Music Group. Plus, he was the brain behind 2Baba's career for almost twenty years. If anybody sabi the business, na him.

Then we have Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, founder of Hightower Solicitors and Advocates, who has seen it all in intellectual property, royalty structures, and the international music business for more than sixteen years. He’s the go-to person for many industry players, including artistes, songwriters, record labels, producers, and even investors. So you know say every angle go get covered.

And of course, veteran producer Lemmy Jackson, a maestro behind the boards, who has production credits from across generations of Nigerian music. We are talking about hits for Oby Onyioha, Christy Essien-Igbokwe, Onyeka Onwenu, King Sunny Adé, Majek Fashek, and Ras Kimono. Baba even bagged the Nigerian Music Awards’ Best Producer of the Year three times back-to-back. With these three, expect pure fire.

This Roundtable is part of the fourth edition of WOMA, an initiative created in loving memory of the late entertainment journalist and editor, Wale Olomu, who passed away in 1994 when he was just thirty. Olomu was known for shining a light on those who truly shaped the Nigerian entertainment scene during his time as entertainment editor at FAME Weekly. WOMA dey carry on his legacy by giving Special Recognition and Lifetime Achievement awards to deserving practitioners.

The 2026 edition of WOMA is themed “Celebrating the People Behind the Glory,” which fits perfectly with the royalty discussion. After the Roundtable on December 12, the main awards ceremony go hold on Saturday, December 19, 2026. This whole movement is getting support from the Dayo Olomu Foundation and Angel of Hope. Let's hope this discussion brings real change, not just plenty talk!