Wahala for who no get pass nine nominations as BON Awards 2026 list drops!

Entertainment

Omo, listen up! The nominations for the Best of Nollywood Awards 2026 don drop, and no dulling, the competition go hot like kilode! We hear say na Enugu city go host the main event, so get ready for some proper entertainment.

The film wey carry the biggest bragging rights this year na Love and New Notes – e just choke with nine nominations! Meanwhile, The Herd no too far behind, picking up eight nominations. E be like say these two films really do their homework well, abi? Who una think go win big for these top categories?

But wait, the gbedu no stop there o! The Creek, Aba Blues, Colours of Fire, and Efunroye: The Unicorn all came through strong with seven nominations each. Then we have Director Asurf Oluseyi's film, 3 Cold Dishes, collecting six nods, while Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 each secured five nominations. Na so Nollywood dey pepper dem!

The battle for Best Screenplay go be a serious contest. Imagine, The Herd, The Creek, 3 Cold Dishes, The Covenant, Love and New Notes, and Si Olorun (A Letter to God) all fighting for that one award. We already know say that category go burst!

And it's not just about the big awards. The BON Awards also dey celebrate the unsung heroes of film production. Think about how dem put the shots together with cinematography, the smooth cuts in editing that make everything flow, the whole vibe of the set with production design, the fly threads for costumes, the sound that makes your chest vibrate for sound and soundtrack, the face beat for makeup, and of course, the special effects that make us scream. E choke, abeg!

Plus, our indigenous languages no dey left out! There are separate categories for films wey dem shoot in Nigeria's native tongues, along with short films and documentaries. The Best Documentary nominees include Marked and The Rhythm of Ancestors: Yoruba Bata. And for those who love their series, Scratch, The Covenant, and Ordinary People go battle for Best Series. Even children's acting roles get their own recognition. Na full package be this!

Which of these films or series are you rooting for? Tell us who you think go carry trophy go house!