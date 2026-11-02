Burna Boy's 'No Sign of Weakness' don burst 400 Million Spotify Streams!

Entertainment

Burna Boy, our very own African Giant, don set another record wey go ginger plenty people! His album, "No Sign of Weakness," just passed four hundred million streams on Spotify. Ehnn, say what?! Na serious doings be this, making it his sixth project to cross that massive mark on the platform. If this no be consistency, abeg wetin it be?

This achievement no be small thing o, especially since Odogwu just officially became the African artist with the most projects reaching this four hundred million streams milestone. Six whole projects hitting that number? You know say Odogwu no dey carry last, but to pull off this kind consistency again and again, e dey show say Burna Boy is truly in a league of his own.

The album, which first dropped for July 2025, also climbed all the way to number 30 among the most-streamed Nigerian albums on Spotify. See levels! This milestone just highlights how Burna Boy's ginger for making bangers no dey finish, and why his global appeal just dey grow like wildfire. E be like say this guy just dey gather more and more fans everywhere. He's truly cementing his spot as one of Africa's biggest musical exports. Who dey breet? Burna Boy just dey give them!