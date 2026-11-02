J-Law wants 'sexy mom' facelift, Barry Keoghan dey tighten him skin – Celebs no dey hide their procedures again!

Entertainment

It's official: celebrities no dey hide again when it comes to their plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. They're telling us everything, including wetin dem want do next!

Our very own Jennifer Lawrence don yarn us say she had breast augmentation after her second pikin and that she's eyeing a facelift for the future. Her reason? She wants to be a "sexy mom" at drop-off! Omo, the pressure is real sha, even for A-listers!

And that's not all for J-Law. She also mentioned in September that she gets "baby Botox" because she needs movement in her face. But e get some procedures she's still forming about. While she supports others doing fat transfers, she's "really nervous about these." But the one she really wants? Buccal fat removal! She admitted she can't do it because everybody would know. Lol, the struggle is real when you're famous.

Meanwhile, our Saltburn bad boy, Barry Keoghan, don do him second XERF skin tightening treatment and he's not shy about am at all. According to him, he feels better about himself and looks better, and he says it's important to look after yourself inside and outside. You no go believe say one session of that treatment fit cost about $3,300. Ah, na enjoyment money be that o!

Of course, these cosmetic procedures and surgeries get their own risks, so e no be for everybody. But honestly, it's cool to see these celebs keeping it one hundred with us instead of pretending they just woke up like this. Na who get money dey do anyhow, abi?