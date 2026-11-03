Victoria Volta: New Name, New Chapter, New Nollywood Goals!

Entertainment

Victoria Volta, wey una sabi before as Victoria Nwogu, don decide say acting alone no do am again. Our Nollywood diva don set her eyes on something bigger: film production. She's not just chilling in front of the camera, she wants to be the one making the magic happen behind it too!

According to her, this move no just drop from sky. She's actually been getting her hands dirty both as an actor and for production. One project wey really ginger her was ‘Ije Awele’, where she played the main character, Awele, and still dey involved in the production side. Imagine working on a set with the legendary Onyeka Onwenu, the Elegant Stallion herself – that was an experience she says she will always value.

Volta said working with Onyeka Onwenu, who was a Nigerian singer-songwriter, actress, and activist, was a big deal for her. “Onyeka represented so much to me: music, film, television, advocacy and Nigerian culture. Being on a project with her is something I will always value," she confessed.

No wonder she no just see acting as "looking good on camera or saying the right lines." For Volta, na deep work. She said she has always been interested in people and what shapes them, and that this is part of what drew her to acting. Wahala for who just dey recite lines!

This passion for storytelling no be today's thing. She first studied Political and Administrative Studies before she serious enter acting, and later she even went for film training to sharpen her skills in both performing and production.

Her big dream? To work with established filmmakers, get more serious roles, chop more experience in production, and take her work international. Nigeria alone no go do am, she wants her films to cross borders!

And to cap it all off, she even changed her professional name from Victoria Nwogu to Victoria Volta. She reason am say the new name reflects her "present identity and creative direction." She said Victoria Nwogu will always be part of her story, while Victoria Volta represents where she is now and where she is going. Sounds like a whole rebranding for a new level of greatness, abi?

So, get ready, Nollywood! Looks like Victoria Volta is about to shake tables and show us say sometimes, to really level up, you gotta change your name and your game! We dey here for the gbas gbos she go bring.