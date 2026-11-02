Tony Elumelu: Why Afrobeats Artists Can't Stop Dropping His Name

Entertainment

Tony Elumelu has become a constant fixture in Afrobeats lyrics, joining the ranks of business titans like Dangote and Otedola as a go-to reference for wealth, business success, and financial ambition. But the references aren’t always about how much money he has. Sometimes, artists use his name to express their own aspirations, make a playful comparison, or even imagine what it would be like to have him as a friend.

Big Energy and Big Dreams

For artists, dropping Elumelu’s name is often a way to channel confidence and good vibes. Young Jonn makes it central to his expression of gratitude and belief in possibilities, linking himself with Elumelu's image of remarkable success. He sings, “I dey carry my body like Elumelu, Show me what God cannot do.” It’s a whole mood!

Rema brings three of Nigeria’s biggest business names into the same conversation, calling Dangote, Elumelu and Otedola “baba” and using their wealth and influence as a benchmark for financial status in his money-conscious song. Olamide takes a more relaxed approach, casually calling out Tony Elumelu in a line that feels like a chilled invitation to come and enjoy the good life, blending a recognisable businessman into his celebration of money and enjoyment.

Charles Okocha even turns Elumelu’s name into a playful measure of status. He asks if anyone can match his style, confidence, and spending power, making the name-drop central to the song’s vibe: “Shey you fit swag like Elumelu, You fit talk like Elumelu, You fit spend like Elumelu?” Talk about putting some respeck on his name!

The Investment & Connection Game

Some artists take the Elumelu reference beyond just flexing, diving into the nitty-gritty of money and connections. Davido, for instance, brings Tony Elumelu into a conversation about spending and attracting attention. The reference suggests that having serious money makes certain things easier, with the businessman serving as a symbol of financial power behind a certain lifestyle.

Rema, in another instance, takes it a step further by imagining Tony Elumelu as someone who could offer advice on making money grow. It’s a humorous but relatable thought – if you want wealth to grow, who better to ask than a business empire builder?

Timi Dakolo gives the reference a prayerful twist, including having someone like Tony Elumelu in your corner among the blessings he’s calling upon. It’s a short line, but it really captures that classic Nigerian desire for solid connections and people who can open doors. Idahams also takes his financial ambitions straight to God, asking for the kind of wealth associated with successful Nigerian businessmen like Elumelu and Lulu Briggs.

Hustle, Prosperity, and Shorthand for Success

Other artists simply use Tony Elumelu’s name as a shorthand for serious financial achievement. Rybeena brings him into a Yoruba expression that speaks to wealth and prosperity, fitting him into a wider association of influential and successful figures. M.I Abaga and Lord Vino make the reference super straightforward, using his name as shorthand for the kind of money that comes with serious success, connecting it to the idea of grinding for financial freedom, not just wishing for it.

From aspirational vibes to actual money goals, Tony Elumelu’s name has become more than just a name in Afrobeats – it’s a whole mood board for success. Which song’s Elumelu reference do you vibe with the most?