Funke Akindele makes young entrepreneur shed tears of joy with earring flex!

Entertainment

Eyy, sometimes all you need is that one person to shine a light on your hustle! Nollywood Queen, Funke Akindele, just gave a young entrepreneur a moment she'll never forget, making her burst into happy tears at the FinTribe Finance Fair 2026 in Lagos. It was pure vibes and a masterclass in supporting small businesses.

The emotional scene unfolded at the fourth edition of the event, held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, an important gathering for women in business. A young designer, who crafts beautiful handmade jewellery, approached the renowned actress and filmmaker to present her a gift of unique, handmade earrings. You know how some celebs just collect gifts and keep it moving, barely glancing? Not our Jenifa!

An Instant Endorsement

Instead of just accepting the gift, Funke Akindele immediately rocked the earrings, putting them on right there and then for everyone to see. Later, she even showcased them proudly on stage during the event, adding that extra touch of star power! Talk about an instant endorsement that money can't buy. The video of this heartwarming moment started going viral on Sunday, and honestly, you could feel the entrepreneur's overwhelming joy through the screen. Her hard work was truly seen.

Overwhelmed by Funke's incredible gesture and public backing for her small business, the young woman couldn't hold back her tears. She broke down, crying happy tears before getting a warm, supportive embrace from Akindele right there on stage, . Wahala for who no get Funke Akindele level helper! This kind of genuine support is what aspiring entrepreneurs dream of.

Our girl Funke didn't stop there. Ever the generous spirit, she used the opportunity to promote the entrepreneur's small business to the entire audience, drawing major attention to her beautiful handmade products. This public spotlight is literally gold for small businesses trying to make it big in a competitive market.

The FinTribe Finance Fair, themed ‘I Can!’, is specifically designed for empowering women, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. It focuses on discussions around financial empowerment, wealth creation, and enterprise development, and this moment perfectly captured that inspiring spirit of community and upliftment. Who needs a billboard when you have Funke Akindele as your brand ambassador, abi? Your turn: if you could get one celeb to shout out your business, who would it be?