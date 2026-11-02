Meagan Good dey gush about Jonathan Majors after one year of marriage

Entertainment

Meagan Good is still feeling the ginger of new love, because for her, the honeymoon phase with Jonathan Majors clearly dey carry body! The actress revealed that her first year of marriage to actor Jonathan Majors has been a joy. She opened up about her sweet union with the actor on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast on Wednesday, October 28, cheerfully gushing that the first year, which people say is the hardest, has been anything but a challenge for them. Na so e suppose be!

Good, who is 45, and Majors, 37, started their relationship in 2023 before they finally sealed the deal and tied the knot in March 2025. She made it clear that while they already had a solid friendship before marriage, the commitment of being husband and wife has made their bond even deeper.

"Us against the world"

According to Good, this first year has seen their friendship grow even stronger and more fun. She explained that the love was already there, but the friendship has become really amazing and a lot of fun. She further broke it down, saying that marriage itself takes the relationship to a different level. Good feels their bond is now like, "It’s me and you, it’s us against the world." She described the joy and fun as being married to her best friend. Chai, imagine finding your bestie and life partner in one person! Some people just get luck o.

Lessons from the past

Before she found love with Jonathan, Good was married to author DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022. She didn't shy away from sharing that she's taken some serious lessons from that previous experience, lessons she's now applying in her life with Majors. "I know I’m a fire wife now, like, I definitely learned a lot," she quipped, like say she graduated with honours from the school of marriage. These lessons, she stressed, weren't just about romantic relationships, but also about understanding herself better and healing from past traumas. She realised how certain things in her past had shaped her thinking and influenced her actions. No wonder she's glowing like this now!

New perspective on faith

Her spiritual journey also took a whole new turn. Good stated that she became less religious but still remained a Christian with deep faith. She recounted a powerful moment of introspection where her entire dynamic with God shifted. She asked God whether she was getting it right and heard only that it's OK. This led her to a liberating realisation: she wasn't getting it right or wrong, but simply that it's OK.

This spiritual re-evaluation made everything questionable for her, as she began to re-examine her life and her beliefs from a fresh perspective. She even admitted to going through a period of deep frustration and anger, saying she was mad at God and no longer trusted him. But through this challenging process, she found newly discovered truths that helped her grow.

Wife life activated

Embracing these deep personal insights has ultimately transformed her into a better woman, a better wife and a better person, according to her own words. Now, she's fully dedicated to her husband, feeling so in tune with him and his needs. Her focus is on understanding him deeply and being of service to him as a wife.

She added that she's in a different space now, genuinely enjoying her domestic role as a supportive wife, saying she just loves to be home and cooking. See fine girl wey don turn chef for her man! Na true love sure pass. This kind full dedication, no be small thing o. Are you like Meagan Good, feeling like home is truly where the heart is when you're with your person?