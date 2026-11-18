Entertainment

Nigerian American author Tomi Adeyemi don finally give her full chest to the upcoming film adaptation of her bestseller, Children of Blood and Bone. This one dey ginger us because just months ago, she been dey carry herself away from the whole project. Talk about a U-turn! Now, everybody's feeling good vibes for this film, especially with its world premiere just around the corner.

On November 16, mama shared her excitement for the movie in an Instagram post, dropping a trailer that showcased the film's star-studded cast. And trust us, the cast list alone go make your head spin! We're talking Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, and even the legendary Viola Davis! These comments came considering how she earlier said she was “separating” herself from the movie based on her 2018 young adult fantasy novel.

For those who don't know, Children of Blood and Bone follows the journey of Zélie Abedola, a young diviner on a mission to bring magic back to her kingdom, Orïsha. The story itself na pure fire, drawing heavy inspiration from African mythology and cultural traditions. Imagine an imaginative world, rooted deeply in African influences, now set to take over global screens! That's how you know Naija talent no dey dull.

From Impossible Dream to Global Screen

Tomi Adeyemi, for her latest post, took us down memory lane, reflecting on how this “entire franchise started as an impossible dream.” She even revealed say a small gift shop in Brazil sparked the whole Orïsha universe in her mind! From that small idea, we now have a whole literary franchise with a major film adaptation coming. E choke, abi?

Why This Film Matters

Adeyemi hopes that when people finally watch the film, they go feel empowered, represented, and celebrated. She described the production as a collective achievement, giving mad shout-outs to the director, @gpbmadeit, and the hundreds of professionals who hustled both in front of and behind the cameras.

For her, this film is more than just turning a book into a movie. It's a big opportunity to celebrate audiences and make them feel like they belong through powerful storytelling. She also used the moment to thank her family, mentors, and all her loyal readers who have stood by her and the story for the past ten years.

Her renewed public support is a major moment for the film’s journey, especially after all the gist about her earlier decision to distance herself. Let's be honest, we all been dey wonder wetin dey happen!

African Stories, Global Stages

Beyond just entertainment, Children of Blood and Bone dey show say our African stories, steeped in our history, mythology, and cultural identity, get serious power for the global creative economy. For all our African writers, filmmakers, publishers, and creative entrepreneurs, this project na strong reminder of how much commercial and cultural potential our original ideas carry.

Stories born from our unique cultural experiences can travel far, attract international fans, and open doors across publishing, film, licensing, and other creative industries. Tomi's journey na prime example of why we need to cook up original stories that can blow up across different entertainment platforms.

As the film dey move closer to its world premiere, the anticipation dey build for how it go be received and the wider chances it go open for African-inspired fantasy stories in international cinema. But for Adeyemi, the message na still personal. She hopes audiences go see themselves in the story, feel represented, and leave the cinema feeling like VIPs.

As she put it herself, the film was “made for all of us.” So, are you ready to enter the world of Orïsha, or you go just sidon look?