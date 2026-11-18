Entertainment

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has jumped to Davido’s defense after the Nigerian superstar faced serious heat for a less-than-twenty-minute performance. According to Medikal, the backlash is completely misplaced because Davido simply honored the agreement he had with the event organizers.

Davido, a globally recognized Afrobeats sensation, found himself in a hot stew after reportedly performing for under twenty minutes at Great Osama's NYC Hotel anniversary celebration in Manso Akwasiso. This short appearance sparked outrage, especially with claims flying around that he pocketed $600,000 for the gig.

Davido Just Followed the Agreement, According to Medikal

Medikal, reacting in a video he shared yesterday, November 17, 2026, argued that it's unfair to point fingers at Davido. He stressed that the superstar was only doing what he was paid for based on the terms set by the promoters. The rapper questioned the critics, saying they shouldn't just be talking without knowing the full story of the booking.

He put it plainly, saying, "Davido is working; he is a superstar who was on his own, and you said you wanted him. You don't know what they spoke about based on the length of his performance." Medikal maintained that the length of the performance was a negotiation point between the organizers and Davido's team, and therefore, the blame should lie with those who set the terms, not the artist who upheld them. He added that even if the agreed fee had been as low as GH¢1 or GH¢2, Davido performed according to the agreement, so people should not talk about what they do not know.

Ghanaian Promoters Need to Respect Local Talent

Beyond just defending Davido, Medikal used the controversy to shine a light on what he sees as a persistent problem in Ghana: the unfair way some local event promoters treat Ghanaian musicians. He pointed out the double standards, complaining that these promoters often underpay local artistes compared to what they initially agreed on, yet still expect them to perform for extended periods—sometimes even over two hours.

Medikal described this practice as disrespectful and called out promoters who question the fees local artistes charge for their performances, despite knowing the value they bring to entertain audiences. He said that at the end of the day, local artistes entertain the people who consume their music.

Knowing Your Worth is Key

For Medikal, the whole issue boils down to respecting an artist's worth and the integrity of their booking agreements. He insisted that local performers are the stars who keep Ghanaian audiences entertained and, as such, they deserve proper respect and recognition. He believes artistes should have the autonomy to determine their performance duration based strictly on the terms they have agreed to.

Medikal shared his own personal stance on appearances: "So you have to respect the thing. Don't blame Davido, because he knows his worth. If you pay me for an appearance, I will perform one or two songs, and I won't do more than that."

The debate over Davido's performance is still making waves, and it has clearly expanded beyond just him to spark important conversations about the relationship between artistes and event promoters across Ghana. Will this bring about some much-needed change for local artistes? We dey watch sha.