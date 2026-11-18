Entertainment

Abefe no dey carry last! He just dropped a fresh collab, "Mofeku," and he linked up with none other than our soulful baba, Nigerian Afro-Teme and reggae singer Wizard Chan.

The track pairs Abefe's contemporary street-pop approach with Wizard Chan's soulful, indigenous-influenced style. This "Mofeku" is one of the key collaborations on Abefe's upcoming Industry Chef EP, so you know say e no go dull.

Abefe don ginger us proper! He officially unveiled the Industry Chef EP tracklist and the release date just yesterday, November 17, 2026. And of course, Wizard Chan, true to form, showed mad love for the collab on his own social media platforms. You love to see it!

The full project, with our much-anticipated "Mofeku" track, is scheduled to arrive on all your digital streaming platforms tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, 2026. E go dey lit!

The collaboration brings together two artists with distinct musical identities. Abefe has been attracting attention with his viral Afro-fusion and street-pop sound, . Then you have Port Harcourt-born Wizard Chan, who has built recognition for his soulful delivery and reggae-influenced approach. If you know his jams like "Earth Song" and "Loner," you already know the kind of magic he brings to any track.

With Industry Chef serving up this fresh collaboration, "Mofeku" don already set the mood. It's just one more reason why we can't wait to dive into Abefe's latest project. Don't dull, make sure you stream the full EP tomorrow when it drops!