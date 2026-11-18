Entertainment

Afrobeats singer Olawale-Brymo Olofooro, popularly known as Brymo, don come out to question the whole 'Big Three' talk for Nigerian music. You know how Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid dey always get that title? Well, Brymo say e no make sense.

He dey vex about their attitude towards the mainstream, especially when discussing Rema’s position in the Afrobeats scene. According to Brymo, their perceived dominance no mean say dem own the entire Afrobeats genre, at all.

He challenged the whole basis for that 'Big Three' tag, asking wetin dem dey use measure am: songwriting, vocal ability, live performances, or even their ginger to speak up for themselves?

"If you want to nail yourself down somewhere and say, ‘I’m the king, I’m the…’ Then go and create something. First of all, Afrobeats is not yours. Yours is a derivative of the real thing. So what’s Big Three? Big Three as what? As songwriting? As vocal performances? As live performances? As speaking up for yourself?" Na so he query, dropping major gbas gbos.

Brymo no stop there o. He also hint at the maturity and independence of some Nigerian music stars. He made a pointed remark about an unnamed artist whose father reportedly defended him publicly after some pregnancy drama, while his mother dey follow him travel all over the world.

Brymo declared that the artist was not a man.

However, he gave Wizkid a pass, saying he understands Wizkid’s situation. Brymo suggested that the wahala for Nigeria fit be part of why Wizkid dey live abroad. He added that if things were really working out in Nigeria, Wizkid would probably be back home full-time, just like him.