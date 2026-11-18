Entertainment

No be small thing! Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr don secure two nominations for the upcoming 69th Annual Grammy Awards, and she dey confess say the experience pure, unadulterated 'surreal'.

The Mavin Records signee caught two big nods at this year’s prestigious awards. Her project, 'Star girl', is up for Best Global Music Album, while her heavy collaboration with Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo, titled 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)', is vying for Best African Music Performance. Talk about levels!

Ayra Starr couldn't keep her excitement to herself, of course. She took to Instagram on Monday, posting the Recording Academy’s official nominee artwork. Her message was short, but you could feel the emotions dripping from every word. This double nomination no be just small win; e dey mark another huge step in her journey from a fresh face to one of the biggest global voices making waves for Afrobeats.

Her post burst the internet, drawing plenty congratulations from her fans, fellow artists, and industry bigwigs. Many described the nominations as a proud moment for Nigerian music. You know how we do, when one of us shines, we all shine!

Mark your calendars o! The 69th Grammy Awards go hold on Sunday, February 7, 2027, straight outta the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. E go loud!