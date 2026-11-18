Entertainment

Nick Cannon don open up say people dey get am wrong about him 'nontraditional' family setup. E tell Tudum say people dey get the wrong idea say e be cult, or say na something e set out to do. According to him, “It wasn’t by design, but I’ve grown to want it no other way.”

This multi-talented entertainer dey share twelve pikin with six different mamas: Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and Mariah Carey. And guess what? He's still actively involved romantically with half of them! Dem dey drop a new series, "Raising the Cannons", on Netflix on December 18. This show go give us an intimate look into the complete chaos and joy of his uniquely blended family, all while Nick dey balance him booming career and him health struggles with lupus nephritis, an autoimmune kidney disease.

So, how does he manage this whole 'family ministry'? Nick's number one goal is to bring all his kids together, make sure they spend quality time, and allow them to build relationships with each other. He tries him best to respect everybody's boundaries and gives credit to the mothers for making it happen, saying they don dey extremely helpful. Plus, dem all dey live within a five-mile radius of each other. Talk about smart planning for school pickups!

Let’s meet some of the mamas wey go dey in the unscripted series, as Nick himself describes them:

Abby De La Rosa

Abby na radio personality, DJ, and podcaster. She be proud Latina from Los Angeles and get twins, Zion and Zillion, plus a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, with Nick. Their son Zillion was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder before him second birthday, and Abby don become a strong advocate for the autism community. Nick describe her as vibrant and outspoken, and e believe viewers go fall in love with her strength. Dem meet on morning radio and their friendship later blossom. Nick dey appreciate their chemistry and shared values, especially for raising pikin. Abby too dey open and even hopeful about building bridges with the other mothers.

Alyssa Scott

Alyssa na mama to Halo and the late Zen, plus Zeela from an earlier relationship. She's a model and philanthropist, and Nick dey describe her as super funny, endearing and thoughtful. Their relationship get a deep, soulful connection, built on empathy and emotion. The bond was shaped by grief after dem lost their son Zen to cancer when he was just five months old. Nick says, He says going through something so life-changing and traumatic together builds a bond that goes far beyond the physical.

Bre Tiesi

Bre na reality star, realtor, and business owner, and the mama of Legendary. Nick dey call her a powerhouse and the fire wey dey keep him on his toes. She's confident and unapologetic, starring in "Selling Sunset" and also launching her own Pilates studio and shoe line. Nick dey reveal a different side of her from what people usually see on TV. While people know her as the badass Bre, Nick says at home she's busy with decorating, baking, and DIY projects, even building chicken coops. For Bre, family always comes first.

LaNisha Cole

LaNisha na photographer, artist, and model, and mama to Onyx. Nick dey describe her as the perfect embodiment of Black Girl Magic, and dem dey raise their little magical girl together. Dem connect over art, and their friendship later turn romantic when dem decide to have a child. However, dem romantically ended things in 2022, and LaNisha now has a different partner. Co-parenting with LaNisha’s new partner was a new challenge for Nick, as he admit say e hard for him and him ego early on, but now he understands that putting Onyx first is what's most important. Dem dey grow and heal through the process.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey na the mama of Nick's oldest children, the twins Moroccan and Monroe, popularly known as Roc and Roe. These fifteen-year-old twins are in high school and Nick says dem dey wise beyond their years, entering a new chapter of independence.

Na wahala if you think this kind family setup easy to manage. Make we see how much gist this "Raising the Cannons" go give us!