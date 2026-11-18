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Weytin Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, talk at the Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026 on Monday in Abuja, be say communicators need to use their platforms to inspire, encourage, and empower people. Enough of promoting negative labels and stereotypes, abeg!

Karibi-George, who is 26 years old, no dey play. She stressed that communication na huge power and responsibility. According to her, if we use positive messaging, e fit restore the confidence of people wey society don make feel somehow with all the judging and bad talk.

She say communication na power and na responsibility, and na wetin you talk about yourself matter pass.

As the champion of the "Beyond Labels" initiative, which supports inclusion and empowerment for children with special needs, she dey challenge communicators to throw away all those bad descriptions and ginger people to see their full potential. She wants professionals to intentionally use language that boosts confidence and respects human dignity.

Our queen emphasized, "As communicators, we should use our words kindly. We should use words of worth. We should use them to uplift others, encourage them and tell them they are always beyond limits." Talk about a queen with a purpose!

Karibi-George was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026 after she represented Bayelsa State at the national competition. She reflected on her journey, from Face of Port Harcourt to Miss Africa, and how her international experience in Vietnam gave her a chance to represent Nigeria, Africa, and even the communication community.

Miss World Nigeria, for those who no know, na a beauty pageant organized by the Silverbird Group to pick Nigeria's representatives for the Miss World contest. So, when our queen talks, you know say e get as e be.

Na real talk she drop for the public relations forum, but the question is, how many of una go actually listen and switch up the vibes?