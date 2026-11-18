Entertainment

King Ayisoba, our Ghanaian traditional music maestro, don land him first-ever Grammy nomination, and trust us, the internet don scatter with congratulations! This mad recognition comes for his collaboration, "No Tradition, No Africa," alongside fellow Ghanaian and four-time Grammy-nominee, Rocky Dawuni. The big news dropped on Monday, November 16, 2026, when the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations were announced. What a win for indigenous sounds, abi?

Of course, fellow artistes no waste time to show love. Wiyaala shouted out the nominees on her Facebook page. She called King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni her "big brothers" and congratulated them on the recognition. See pure love!

Then enter Medikal, the rapper who never dulls. He also joined the celebration for King Ayisoba, tagging him "the great." But true to Medikal's style, he used the moment to drop some wisdom (or maybe just some major flex) about what it takes to make it big in music. LOL! We hear you, Medikal! Na only you get the full scope of music, abi?

This nomination is a whole big deal for King Ayisoba, whose sound is deeply rooted in traditional Ghanaian music and cultural vibes. E no easy to push traditional sounds to the global stage like this, so this Grammy nod is a massive milestone. It shows say authentic African music no dey carry last, and the world is ready to listen. Who else is hyping up King Ayisoba?