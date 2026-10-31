AFCON Semi-final: Naija vs South Ahh, Amapiano vs Afrobeats – Which one dey choke?

Entertainment

E be like say tonight go hot pass pepper soup! Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are set to go head-to-head in an epic Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. This match at the Stade de la Paix in Côte d'Ivoire no be play-play; both teams are in it to win it, for real.

But hold on, the real wahala no be only on the pitch. South Africa has been on a winning streak, giving their fans in Mzansi plenty to shout about. From the Springboks winning their fourth Rugby World Cup last year to Trevor Noah grabbing an Emmy, Dricus du Plessis becoming UFC middleweight champion, and even Tyla, at just 22 years old, winning a Grammy – South Ahh dey pepper dem!

This AFCON clash don ginger patriotic spirits everywhere. From Cape Town to Abuja, and Pretoria to Lagos, social media is already buzzing with friendly banter. The stakes for this game don dey rise, and we can all feel the tension in the air.

And let’s be honest, the rivalry no dey stop with football. Naija and South Ahh always go at it, even with music. The Amapiano vs. Afrobeats debate just got reignited with Tyla's Grammy win. That Grammy was a major flex for Mzansi, even with Nigeria’s Osumlade, Burna Boi and Davido nominated in the same category.

These two genres, Amapiano and Afrobeats, are literally taking over the world, getting mad love from A-list celebrities like Rihanna. Imagine, Queen RiRi herself dey tell us say her favourite songs are ‘Unavailable’ by Davido featuring South Africa’s very own Musa Keys, and Tyler ICU’s ‘Mnike’. Gbam!

So, as we prepare for this heavyweight clash, whether you're Team Naija or Team South Ahh, let's just enjoy the beautiful game and the gbedu. Add these vibes to your playlist and let the celebration begin!