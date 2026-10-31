Limoblaze Takes Lead Role Debut in Nollywood Romcom 'The Perfect Spec'

Entertainment

Gospel music star Samuel “Limoblaze” Onwubiko is making his big screen debut, starring alongside Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bam Bam, and Vine Olugu in 'The Perfect Spec'. This new faith-based romantic comedy from Kinsman Studios is already generating buzz, especially with the drop of its first extensive trailer. Get ready to catch it in cinemas on 6 November 2026.

Limoblaze is a gospel singer, and Bamike Olawunmi is also known as Bam Bam.

What’s the Gist of "The Perfect Spec"?

The drama, directed by Michelle Bello of 'Before Valentine’s' fame and written and produced by Ololade Okedare and Ayobola Eniola, tells the story of Oye, played by Bamike Olawunmi. Oye is a 32-year-old Christian woman who is completely fed up with the dating scene after experiencing yet another heartbreak. Just when she’s ready to throw in the towel on love, a guardian angel steps in and totally shakes up her world. This celestial intervention introduces her to two very different potential romantic interests, making her decision anything but straightforward. Talk about a divine intervention that complicates everything!

Oye finds herself in a classic Nollywood love triangle, torn between two men. On one side, there’s a childhood crush from her church who ticks all her boxes. On the other, there’s a client she initially finds irritating but, to her surprise, also quite charming. This entire love life wahala unfolds against the backdrop of her church’s super ambitious #100KingdomMarriages campaign. Imagine the pressure, as this campaign promises to facilitate 100 marriages before the end of the year! Oye’s dilemma is truly amplified by the urgent desire for 'kingdom marriages' surrounding her.

Faith, Love, and Real-Life Inspirations

'The Perfect Spec' promises to dive deep into the often-tricky world of dating within Christian communities. It explores the societal expectations around marriage and the genuine uncertainty that can come with trying to balance one's deeply personal desires with their faith. Writer and producer Ololade Okedare said that the story drew part of its inspiration from the “kingdom marriage” prophecies often associated with Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s popular Hallelujah Challenge. Another part of the film takes from her mother’s experience as a widow who was initially reluctant to consider another relationship, largely due to societal expectations. Okedare said the film explores the desire to hear God clearly and discern his leading in matters of the heart, using humour to make these deeply personal experiences relatable.

Ayobola Eniola also shed light on the film's themes, stating that it considers the difference between what people truly want from relationships, what they believe they should want, and what ultimately happens when those carefully set expectations do not go according to plan. He said the team wanted to tell a story that feels familiar to anyone who has ever prayed about love, questioned their choices or wondered why finding the right person seems so complicated.

One detail we absolutely love about the production is that Limoblaze’s casting was entirely intentional. The production team specifically wanted an actual, authentic gospel musician to portray a character who also has a vibrant music ministry. This move ensures a level of authenticity that will surely resonate with audiences.

Kinsman Studios: Behind the Scenes and Beyond

Beyond the compelling storyline and leading cast, 'The Perfect Spec' boasts a solid and experienced production team. Gbolahan Gafar is also a producer, while Ajoke Silva and Soji Jacobs are serving as executive producers through Lufodo Productions. Adding to the executive producing power are Tochukwu MACFOY (drfoy) and Ewoma Luther-Abegunde.

'The Perfect Spec' is not just a standalone project but is part of an active and impressive slate for Kinsman Studios. The company’s debut feature, 'After Two', which stars Seun Ajayi, has already secured a spot for an upcoming pan-African cable television debut. Their other exciting projects include the 'Africa No Filter-backed Madam Flow', a coming-of-age film led by Pamilerin Ayodeji, and the AFRIFF-selected short film 'A Tray of Locust Beans', which stars Joke Silva. With such a robust lineup and Cinemax handling the distribution, it looks like 'The Perfect Spec' is set to make a significant splash in Nigerian cinemas.

So, will Oye finally choose her perfect spec from this love triangle, or will the #100KingdomMarriages campaign just add more pressure to her already complicated love life? We are definitely here for the drama, the laughs, and to see how it all unfolds! Which side of Oye’s love interest are you already rooting for?