Mr Eazi claim say na him single-handedly save Afrobeats for 2016?

Entertainment

Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, don drop one heavy statement, say na him single-handedly “saved” Afrobeats for 2016 and even help am blow globally. In a recent interview with 3Music TV, the “Skin Tight” crooner yarn say his entry into the music scene back then brought a breath of fresh air and life to Afrobeats.

No doubt, 2016 was a huge year for Mr Eazi. He popped up as one of the hottest breakthrough artists for Naija and Africa, dropping serious bangers and making major cultural waves with his signature laid-back vocals and fusion style. He even carried “Next Rated” at the 2016 Headies Awards, no be small thing.

But wetin? “Single-handedly”? Our memory no dey spoil like that o! While Mr Eazi sabi deliver hits, make we no forget other heavyweights like Tekno, Runtown, and Ycee. Dem too scatter the charts that same year, both for Africa and for diaspora, with their own massive bangers. E be like say 2016 was just a big year for everybody to shine, no be so?

So, while we rate Mr Eazi for his hustle and impact, claiming “single-handedly saved” might be stretching it small. Or maybe he just dey feel himself? Wetin una think?