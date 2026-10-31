“I Sold My Properties”: Tito Harrison Shares 9-Year Health Struggle

Entertainment

Veteran Nollywood actor and producer, Tito Harrison, recently opened up on a serious health battle that forced him to step away from the film industry.

Harrison, during an interview on the Talk to B podcast, shared how a liver ailment left him in serious financial wahala. According to him, the illness made him sell off his car and other properties, moving him to his mother-in-law’s house. Ah, e no funny at all, especially for somebody wey we sabi from our screens.

He described the entire ordeal as a proper struggle, a nine-year period filled with not just illness but also rejection and criticism from people around him. Imagine the pressure – dealing with sickness and then still facing side-eyes from others. Talk about adding insult to injury.

But through it all, Harrison credited two main pillars for his survival and recovery: God and the unwavering support of his wife. She was his real G, staying by his side when things got really tough. That kind of loyalty is gold, no cap.

Now, the filmmaker says he is now in a better place and is determined to continue his career in Nollywood. After all that struggle, we can only imagine how determined he must be to continue his career. Omo, no be small thing to survive such an ordeal, and we are rooting for his epic comeback! What a story of resilience, abi?