Entertainment

Omo, if you’re looking for a fresh vibe to jam to, TiTi Owusu and Ko-Jo Cue just dropped '4lyf', and it's hitting different! This collaboration is a whole mood, perfect for chilling or cruising.

TiTi Owusu brings those silky vocals that just melt into the beat, making you want to sing along from the first note. Then Ko-Jo Cue slides in with his distinctive rap style, dropping thoughtful verses that actually make sense, not just noise. It’s like they know exactly how to complement each other, giving '4lyf' that balanced, sweet sound we love. Big shoutout to Shaker for holding it down on the production; the beat is just too clean!

Before this banger, these three linked up for 'Seen Dreams' back in October 2026. Clearly, the musical chemistry between TiTi Owusu and Shaker, with Ko-Jo Cue in the mix, is something special. Their latest offering further highlights the musical chemistry within the Ghanaian music scene.

'4lyf' is giving us proper relaxed R&B vibes, with a soulful presentation that feels just right. If you haven't added this to your playlist yet, wetin you dey wait for? Don't dull, go stream it and thank us later!