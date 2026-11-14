Spyki don drop another hot one, 'Ebere' don land!

Entertainment

Omo, Spyki no dey joke with our playlists! Just when we were vibing to his last heat, this multi-talented Nigerian artist, songwriter, and entertainer has officially returned to the music scene with a fresh banger, 'Ebere'.

This new release is an amazing song that promises to be a sweet addition to your music collection. Let's be honest, we all love good music, and 'Ebere' is one of those lovely releases that deserves a permanent spot. If you loved his earlier well-produced tune, 'Give Up', then 'Ebere' is definitely the next jam you need to check out. The track was produced by talented record producer OG.

It’s clear Spyki is on a mission to flood our speakers with nothing but good vibes and bangers. This steady rising Nigerian singer, entertainer, and stage performer has been putting in work! Remember when prominent recording artist, entertainer, and celebrity bartender, Cubana Chief Priest, dropped his mesmerizing song 'Finally'? Spyki was featured on the song as a fast-rising Nigerian indigenous singer, songwriter, and entertainer.

And let's not forget how this rapidly emerging Afropop and Highlife artist, known for infusing the distinct vibe of the remarkably gifted rapper and Penthauze Music boss, Phyno, into his sound, keeps giving us more. He left fans intrigued with 'Believe', which also came with five more songs.

He also linked up with the remarkable Nigerian artist, performer, celebrity bartender, and entrepreneur, Chief Priest, for the pleasant-to-the-ears track 'Best'. Plus, Spyki, a majestically skilled recording and performing artist from Enugu, also delivered 'Ofeke Live', a musical delight performed live, which came with five more songs.

So, wetin you waiting for? Go add this one to your playlist, share it with your geng, and let us know if it's hitting different!