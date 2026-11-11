Peruzzi, Shoday and Zlatan's 'INFERNO' Don Choke for Official Nigeria Top 100

Entertainment

The Official Nigeria Top 100 charts just got a new boss! Peruzzi's banger, "INFERNO," featuring Shoday and Zlatan, has zoomed from No. 67 all the way to No. 1. This one logged 4.17 million on-demand streams and a massive 35.5 million in radio reach, showing say the track dey pepper everywhere.

This is a huge win for Peruzzi, marking his first ever No. 1 single in Nigeria as a performing artist. E make sense sha, because he just set a new record for the longest time between a first chart entry and his first No. 1 – a whole 5 years, 11 months, and 24 days! He's been here before as a songwriter, with hits like Davido's "Holy Ground" and "I Know Who I Be," but this one na for him!

For Zlatan, this na him second No. 1 entry on the official singles chart, making him the second rapper to have multiple No. 1s in the same year, following ODUMODUBLVCK who did it in 2023 and 2024. Shoday also bags his second chart-topper with "INFERNO," after his previous hit "Paparazzi" featuring FOLA.

Meanwhile, FOLA's "miss u ii (nriri)" dipped to No. 2 after chilling at the top for three whole weeks. Asake's "Gratitude" no wan shift from No. 3, marking its 26th week in the top ten! That banger just surpassed his own "Lonely At The Top" to become the second longest top ten entry ever, only behind Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran's "Peru."

Seyi Vibez's "Back 2 U" jumped back to its No. 4 peak, while Rema's "Oh No" fell to No. 5. Seyi Vibez's "Ilome," which once topped the chart for two weeks, now sits at No. 6. Davido's "B4 B4" with FOLA and Mayorkun is still holding strong at No. 7.

Rounding out the top ten, Seyi Vibez's "GTA" holds at No. 2, Asake and Blaqbonez's "IKEBE 3000" lifted to No. 9, and the Queen herself, Tiwa Savage, debuted "African Baddie" at No. 10. This one tallied 70.5 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio) and 65,000 on-demand streams (No. 418 on streaming).

Other movements include FOLA's "it's over" with Bella Shmurda and Zlatan rebounding to No. 11, and Mayorkun's "Home Training" debuting at No. 15. BNXN's "If You Like" also climbed to No. 20. The charts are really giving us hot, hot gbedu this week, abi?