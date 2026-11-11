Another One! Lizzy Gold don collect brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV o!

Entertainment

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold Onuwaje just decided to pepper us with some serious good news! We hear she don splash millions of naira on a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV, adding another luxury ride to her collection. Talk about securing the bag!

She broke the news yesterday, November 10, 2026, by dropping a whole video on her Instagram. In the clip, our girl Lizzy was beaming with joy, jumping up and down like a kid on Christmas morning, all excited as she showed off her latest baby. Her excitement was so contagious, we practically felt the joy through our screens!

Celebrating this big win, she wrote in her caption, “You’ll meet the latest Jetour Queen, my ghen ghen family. Join me as I welcome my brand-new 2026 Jetour. I’m so excited, as this purchase was made without stress.” See ehn, when money enter, everything just dey smooth! Who no like enjoyment?

But Lizzy Gold didn't do it all by herself o! She made sure to give a big shout-out to her fellow Nollywood colleague and filmmaker, Adanma Luke. Adanma helped her secure the vehicle and facilitated its prompt delivery. Na good connections dey pay!

This latest acquisition is coming roughly a year after Lizzy Gold also splashed millions on a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser. That one, she bought it in October 2025 to celebrate her birthday. So, when we say she's adding to her collection, we mean it's a consistent collection of luxury rides!

Lizzy Gold is not just sitting pretty in these expensive cars, she's actually putting in the work. Beyond her popular roles in Nollywood movies, she has also established herself as a successful filmmaker and producer. So, it's safe to say she's earning her stripes and her rides!

Honestly, we love to see our faves win and spoil themselves like this. We are just here to admire the blessings and maybe manifest one for ourselves too!