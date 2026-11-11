Ayra Starr Don Grab Spot for Coachella 2027 Lineup!

Entertainment

E be like say our Sabi Girl, Ayra Starr, just add another massive win to her CV o! Festival organisers dropped the full lineup for Coachella 2027 on Instagram this Wednesday, and our very own Ayra Starr is right there, billed to perform across both weekends. She go dey shut down the stage on Sunday, April 11, and again on Sunday, April 18, 2027. Na big deal!

The Coachella 2027 festival go hold over two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and then from April 16 to 18, all for the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Imagine the ginger when she steps on that global stage! She's joining some heavy hitters too: Dua Lipa go headline Friday’s lineup, Tame Impala go take over Saturday, and Daddy Yankee is listed as a special top-billed act. See the company she dey keep!

This announcement na serious milestone for Ayra Starr’s growing global career. After all her international collaborations and sold-out shows, this just proves she’s not here to play.

If you dey eye those Coachella vibes, passes go on sale on Friday, November 13, at 12 p.m. PT. Better set your alarms sharp sharp, because with our Ayra Starr on the bill, you know those tickets no go last! Who else is already planning their Coachella fit for 2027?