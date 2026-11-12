BBNaija's Faith Adewale drops AR game for Funke Akindele's 'The Four'

Entertainment

Walahi, some people sabi work! BBNaija star Faith Adewale just spiced things up for Funke Akindele’s upcoming movie, "The Four", by creating an augmented reality (AR) game. He announced this ghen ghen development on his social page on Monday, making us all wonder how much tech genius is hidden in our reality TV stars.

Faith, who many remember from Big Brother Naija season 10 in 2025, revealed that this innovative game lets users engage with the movie directly through a Snapchat lens. No dulling, this is how you take movie promotion to the next level!

He even gave us a sneak peek of what the game is about, saying: “I built an augmented reality game for @funkeakindele’s new movie, The 4! 🎬 💜 Save 3 of your real friends from danger, race for the fastest time and see how you rank on the leaderboard. You can even buy tickets for the movie right inside the Snapchat lens 🤩 ” See levels!

This isn't just a basic game; it smartly blends interactive entertainment with the movie’s promotional campaign. Players get to compete with their friends, aiming for the fastest time, and the best part? They can snag cinema tickets right inside that same Snapchat lens. Talk about convenience!

Faith Adewale is not just a reality TV star; he's a whole package – a medical doctor and a proper augmented reality creator. Before this banger, he had already flexed his tech muscles, working with big Nigerian artistes like Ladipoe and Mr Eazi. Plus, he's even collaborated with global tech giants like Facebook and Snapchat. This guy clearly knows his onions when it comes to AR.

Meanwhile, "The Four: No One Fights Alone", which is the full title of Funke Akindele’s new drama, is getting ready to shake cinemas globally. The movie is scheduled to open on December 11, 2026. Funke Akindele, the renowned Nigerian filmmaker, actress, director, and producer, is behind this project through her Funke Akindele Network. FilmOne Entertainment handles the distribution, making sure it reaches everyone.

The drama itself sounds like something that will keep us on the edge of our seats. It follows the story of four women whose friendship, courage, and loyalty face serious tests as they fight for the future of a young man they deeply care about. We are ready for the wahala!

Who else thinks this AR game is a brilliant move to get us hyped for "The Four"?