Skepta and Asake link up for "Aloe Vera"

Entertainment

Skepta, the British-Nigerian rap star, has released his sixth studio album, The Fork and Knife, on 6 November 2026. We're talking seven years since his last full-length project, so you know this return is massive! Nigerian hitmaker Asake is featured on one of the tracks.

Their collaboration, "Aloe Vera," is the tenth track on the album. It’s a proper cross-cultural link-up that effortlessly blends that hard-hitting UK rap and grime sound we know Skepta for with the sweet, infectious contemporary West African rhythms that Asake consistently delivers. The vibe on this track? It's relaxed enough to chill to, but rhythmic enough to make you unconsciously tap your foot – pure ginger!

If you've been waiting for that signature Asake magic, you know he brought it! He takes charge of the infectious pre-chorus and chorus, pouring out those recognisable layered melodies that stick to your brain like superglue. Seriously, the hook? It's designed to live rent-free in your head. Then Skepta steps in, complementing the whole vibe with his measured, confident verses. It’s a perfect musical gbas gbos, a balanced exchange that shows off both their distinct strengths without either artist overshadowing the other. Two kings, one track, zero wahala!

Producers Lex Luger, Jae5, and Vanco made the track. Aloe Vera it delves into themes like romantic attraction, those unforgettable summer experiences, and the fast-paced, high-profile lifestyle that comes with being famous. The whole relaxed yet rhythmic direction of the song really lets both Skepta and Asake bring their individual flavour and power to the record, making it a banger for any mood.

Skepta had us all on chokehold with anticipation, sha! He first teased this highly-anticipated collaboration way back in December 2025. And then, as if that wasn't enough, he previewed it during his international summer festival performances, giving everyone a taste of what was coming. Having Asake on The Fork and Knife adds a seriously strong Afrobeats connection, reinforcing the album’s massive cross-cultural appeal and showing how global these sounds truly are. This track is definitely one for the books, a testament to how far Naija music has come.

So, after seven years, Skepta is back with Aloe Vera featuring Asake.