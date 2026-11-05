Kim Kardashian Dey Chop All The Prop Food For Set, Co-stars Expose Her Gist!

Entertainment

Ehn, see gist o! While Kim Kardashian is busy shining in her latest acting role for the Hulu drama "All's Fair," she's also doing something else entirely that has her co-stars in stitches: she's been low-key devouring all the food meant for the show! We're not talking about regular catering here, oh. Sis is allegedly going for the actual props – the food that's just supposed to sit there looking pretty for the camera, and her co-stars are ready to expose her!

Kim K herself, no dull moment with her, admitted that she regularly eats everything prepared for the drama, even the items that are strictly meant as props. For her, it seems this is one of her absolute favourite things to do when she's on set. She no dey form at all, just vibing with the snacks!

Kim K and the Prop Food Chronicles

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, her "All's Fair" co-stars decided it was time to spill the beans, revealing that Kim's legendary appetite has become a proper running joke on set. You know how Nigerians love to catch cruise? E be like that for their set too! Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays the character Emerald Greene in the series, even went as far as to give viewers a proper warning: "Do not let that tiny body fool you. She eats everything."

Kim, owning her truth like the boss she is, added that her love affair with set food doesn't even stop when the director yells "Cut!" Even after a scene wraps and everyone else is probably thinking about their lines, you can still find Kim picking up the food that was part of the production. Imagine the crew packing up, and Kim is there, still munching away!

She even asked if she could take a plate of the pie with her as she walked past after a cut, and said she simply loves the prop food. Honestly, who can blame her? Free food na free food, especially if it's looking that good and tasting better! The hustle is real, even for a megastar.

Voice Notes and Set Shenanigans

But wait, there's more premium gist from the "All's Fair" set! The cast also shared another hilarious story involving Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson, who plays the character Carrington Lane. Now, imagine this: Kim, a whole superstar wey dey see everything, actually revealed she had mistaken Sarah Paulson's deep character voice for her actual, everyday speaking voice! E shock me too, no cap!

According to Paulson, Kim genuinely believed that her natural voice was "several octaves lower" than it really is. It was only "a few weeks ago," during a press trip to Rome of all places, that Kim finally clocked the difference and the wahala started. She recalled asking Paulson whether that was not her real voice. Chai! The gbas gbos of realization must have been too much to handle! We can only imagine the look on Sarah's face!

And it's not just the eating and voice confusion that keeps the "All's Fair" set lively. The actresses also admitted that sometimes, the struggle to keep a straight face during filming is very, very real. When asked who among them tends to break character and burst into laughter mid-scene, Niecy Nash-Betts pointed at Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson. Clearly, the set of "All's Fair" is not just about serious drama; it's also full of premium cruise and good vibes!

"All's Fair" and The Cast

For those of you who haven't caught the drama yet, "All's Fair" is the latest series from the iconic Ryan Murphy, known for giving us all the good good. The show boasts an impressive cast, featuring big names like Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and our very own Teyana Taylor, alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and of course, Kim Kardashian herself, giving us her acting best.

The second season just premiered on Hulu with its first three episodes, so if you're looking for something new to binge, you know what to do. No dulling! Plus, if you want to keep up with the story, new episodes are scheduled to drop every Wednesday until December 2. You don't want to miss all the on-screen drama, and maybe even imagine Kim K still munching away off-camera!

So, while Kim K is busy 'gbogbo'-ing all the prop food and making us laugh with her voice mix-ups, the show must go on! If you were on a set with endless prop food, wetin you go chop first?