Seyi Vibez Don Carry Go! Gifts Papa Second Multi-Million Naira House

Entertainment

Seyi Vibez is out here setting the pace for how to truly honour your parents, because baba just gifted his father a brand new house! And guess what? This is not even the first time o; this new crib marks the second house he's blessed his dad with, after the first one he built for him back in 2023. Talk about consistency!

On 4 November 2026, Seyi Vibez – Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, if you want to be formal – took to his Instagram page to show off the latest addition. He shared a video clip of the impressive multi-million-naira apartment, standing proudly in front of the large story building with his father and some associates. You could just feel the pride and joy from that post; no wonder the timeline was buzzing!

Balling in 2026

Honestly, 2026 has been a complete movie for Seyi Vibez when it comes to big purchases. Just recently, he splurged tens of millions on a jaw-dropping new diamond chain. This wasn't just any bling o; it was specially made to mark the release of his new album, 'Swaguu'. The chain itself is a masterpiece, featuring a custom mother-and-son medallion that sparkles with 280 carats of natural VS1 white diamonds and boasts over 1,600 grams of 18-karat white gold. Nah, the boy no dey play!

This opulent chain is actually the freshest addition to his already lavish collection of luxury jewellery. The chain follows a large diamond-crusted pendant with a screen already in his collection. And it's not just jewellery; his taste for luxury extends to his garage too. My guy bought a sleek Lamborghini Urus in 2024, then casually added a Ferrari to his collection in 2025. When we say balling, this is exactly what we mean!

'Swaguu' and the Blessings

The timing of this incredible gift to his dad comes just weeks after the release of his latest project, 'Swaguu'. This album is a big deal, marking his ninth solo project since he exploded into the mainstream in 2022 with his hit single, which was quickly followed by his debut LP. 'Swaguu' itself is executive produced by none other than Burna Boy, and it packs 14 tracks, including a solid guest appearance from American rapper Quavo. From Afropop vibes to certified party-starting street pop records, the album is a clear sign that Seyi Vibez is serious about his global ambitions.

It seems like gifting luxurious items to parents is the in-thing for our celebrities this year. Seyi Vibez is definitely in good company, joining other superstars like Asake, who blessed his mother with a N500 million Mercedes AMG SUV and his father with a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Actress Regina Daniels also made sure her mother got a brand new SUV earlier in the year. When your faves are successful, they truly make sure their families enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Wahalal for who no get papa like Seyi Vibez's papa! Abi?