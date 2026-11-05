Libianca and Zeeboy drop 'I Know' video, serving premium wedding vibes

Entertainment

On Wednesday 4 November, Cameroonian music diva Libianca dropped the stunning visuals for her track ‘I Know’, and guess who she brought along to set the mood right? None other than Ghanaian Afrobeats maestro Zeeboy! This video isn't just a song; it's a whole celebration of love, commitment, and those sweet, sweet marital aspirations that make us all giddy. Seriously, if you're not planning a wedding after watching this, are you even romantic?

The video kicks off like a classic Nollywood romance – our young African couple cruising through town on a motorcycle, wind in their hair, living their absolute best lives and showing off that innocent, budding love we all crave. You can almost feel the butterflies! Next thing you know, our leading lady is at a romantic dinner, all cozy and sweet, and then – boom – she discovers an engagement ring! Nah, who is cutting onions in here? The proposal scene is so heartwarming, so perfectly executed, it might just make you want to call your partner.

Soon after that beautiful moment, the families meet. And we all know how crucial that step is in our culture, abi? That family blessing is not just important; it's paramount for a successful union. Then, before you can even say "Aso-Ebi committee," the wedding begins in full swing. The video follows the couple's journey from the proposal to the wedding. It's giving us all the feels!

Throughout the entire song, Libianca and Zeeboy trade warm, soulful Afrobeats vocals, singing about their deep adoration and undeniable connection. It’s that kind of melody that makes you tap your feet, nod your head, and feel every bit of the profound love they are professing. And let’s be honest, the lyrics don't just stop at personal affection; they even celebrate the father’s approval of their union. Because, really, what’s an African wedding without papa’s blessings sealing the deal? These two understand the assignment perfectly!

But wait, hold on to your wigs, because there’s a sweet twist at the very end that made us all do a double take! It looks like a younger Libianca and an older Libianca somehow meet on the wedding grounds. Whether that is deliberate remains unclear. Nevertheless, the moment feels truly magical, adding an extra layer of artistic depth and charm to the entire storytelling. It’s the kind of subtle magic that elevates a good video to a great one.

The visual itself is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling, pairing soft, inviting melodies with stunning, heartfelt scenes. It delivers a proper, wholesome dose of romantic bliss that sticks with you long after the credits roll. ‘I Know’ lands squarely as a joyful, undeniable celebration of marriage, making you feel all fuzzy inside and maybe even inspire a few of your own dreams.

Seriously, who needs those elaborate reality TV shows or dramatic soap operas when we have music videos giving us this much authentic drama and pure love? This one is a winner, for sure.