Ayra Starr's Mum Don Yell: Gen Z, Una Phones Don Carry Una Brain Go?

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Omo, a whole Mama Ayra Starr, Nene Aderibigbe, don speak her mind o! She voiced serious concern about how social media is twisting the minds of Gen Z. She's saying plenty young people are slowly losing their ability to actually think for themselves. E shock you? No, be like say e no shock anybody wey dey scroll for hours.

Mama Ayra Starr no hold back at all. She criticised the younger generation for their serious attachment to smartphones and how much they rely on other people's opinions. According to her, this trend don make it hard for some to even know their own individual talents, talk less of developing them. Na wa o! She straight up blamed social media for changing the way young people dey reason and make decisions.

"Social media has just turned a lot of things upside down. They don’t have their own thinking again; it is only people’s thinking they use now," she talk. And honestly, no cap, we've all seen am. One minute, everybody dey on one trend, next minute, another one don scatter the table. You just dey wonder if anybody actually sits down to think before jumping on the next viral thing.

She further noted that even though many young people get plenty remarkable talents and abilities, some dey struggle to even find their true potential because of the pressure and strong influence from social media. Imagine! Your phone wey suppose ginger you to greatness, na im dey hold you back. The chase for likes and validation sometimes dey overshadow the real work of self-discovery.

So wetin be the remedy? Mama Aderibigbe no just complain, she ginger Gen Z with some solid advice. She urged young people to intentionally create time away from their phones to just reflect on their lives, discover who they really are, and develop independent thinking. Yes, like a full digital detox!

"Take your time, drop your phone down for two, three hours, do mental note, put your head down, take a mental note or meditate," she advised. Two to three hours away from your phone? Abeg, for some, that's like asking them to stop breathing! But let's be honest, she's not wrong sha. That quiet time fit just be the cheat code wey we all need to really tap into our own sauce.

Her comments don ginger plenty conversations about social media dependence, finding yourself, and how this digital culture dey affect young people's personal growth. Her comments have drawn attention to ongoing conversations about social media dependence, self-discovery and digital culture.

Wetin you think? Can you really drop your phone for two hours without getting withdrawal symptoms?