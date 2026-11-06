Chxrry Teams Up With Rema for "Big Shot": Wahala for Afrobeats!

Entertainment

Canadian siren Chxrry has officially blessed our speakers with her new single, "Big Shot," and guess who decided to sprinkle some of his magic on it? None other than Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema! This highly anticipated link-up is featured on the deluxe edition of Chxrry’s debut studio album, U, Me & My Ego, which just dropped today, November 6, 2026. If you thought you were done with that album, abeg, think again, because this new track go choke!

Honestly, the hype and tension around this collaboration has been proper. The whispers started buzzing when videos of Chxrry and Rema spending time together in the studio began making waves online. The mystery and excitement only intensified when Chxrry, the queen of suspense, unveiled the full tracklist for her deluxe album on November 2. She kept everyone guessing, deliberately leaving the identity of the guest artist on "Big Shot" under wraps. Talk about building anticipation!

The suspense finally broke on November 4. Chxrry decided to be a bit merciful and dropped a short audio preview of "Big Shot" on TikTok. Chai! As soon as Rema’s distinctive, silky vocals hit, the snippet was the first real taste listeners got of the collaboration, and it revealed Rema as the guest on the track. The snippet generated excitement ahead of the release.

"Big Shot" is not just another tune; it's a whole global sound party waiting to happen. It brings together Chxrry's contemporary pop and alternative R&B artistry with Rema's undeniable Afrobeats sound. This isn't just a simple feature; it's a seamless blend of genres that creates something fresh and exciting. This international collaboration adds a powerful punch to the expanded edition of U, Me & My Ego, and it loudly highlights Chxrry’s growing connection and influence within the global music scene. Naija to the world, literally!

You already know the drill: "Big Shot" featuring Rema is available now on all major digital streaming platforms. Go stream it, blast it on your speakers, and let us know if this banger is entering your rotation or if it's just another 'noise' for you!