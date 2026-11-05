2Baba Sets November 27 for 'Oldest Young Man' Album Release

Entertainment

Okay, geng! Clear your calendars because the legend himself, 2Baba, is about to bless our speakers with new gbedu! After a whole six years, our OG is finally dropping his next studio album, and the title already has us thinking: Oldest Young Man. No, seriously, that's the name! It’s giving classic vibes with a fresh twist, exactly what we expect from a music icon who has truly seen it all.

Our main man, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, didn't just whisper it, he went straight to the gram on Tuesday and made it loud and clear for all his fans. Mark your calendars for November 27, because that's when the magic happens, when Oldest Young Man officially drops. That classic 2Baba confidence makes us love him even more!

He posted the big news with a message that resonated with fans, saying, "The legacy continues. OLDEST YOUNG MAN drops 27.11.26. Timeless music, no expiration date." Honestly, if there's anyone in the Nigerian music scene who can confidently claim his music has no expiry date, it's him, abi? This album is going to be a huge deal, marking his first full-length studio project since Warriors, which dropped way back in 2020. Six years, guys! That's like, a whole generation of TikTok trends and viral dances! But hey, good things take time, and the anticipation for this one has been building up.

We've been seeing hints for a while now, with Baba himself dropping that 'Oldest Young Man' phrase everywhere on his social media captions, almost like a subtle breadcrumb trail leading us to this moment. Back in August, he gave us a major teaser, reflecting on his incredible journey. And then, in a birthday post, he crowned himself the oldest young man, really cementing the album’s theme. The man knows his brand, and he knows how to keep us hooked!

From his early days composing catchy jingles, to forming the iconic Plantashun Boiz with Blackface and Faze in 1996, 2Baba's journey is proper long and filled with legendary moments. After the group split, he seamlessly transitioned into a wildly successful solo career, kicking things off in 2004 with his groundbreaking album Face 2 Face. Since then, he's kept dishing out hit after hit, blessing our ears with classic albums like Grass 2 Grace, The Unstoppable, and The Ascension. This veteran no dey tire at all; his consistency is truly something else!

For real, 2Baba remains one of the undisputed big bosses and most influential figures in Nigerian Afropop. With a career spanning more than two decades, he hasn't just witnessed the evolution of the sound, he's been a pivotal part of shaping it. That's not just influence, that's pure staying power and a testament to his undeniable talent. We are expecting nothing but premium vibes, deep lyrics, and possibly some shaking tables from this "Oldest Young Man" project. Get ready to update your playlists!

So, who's ready to update their playlists with some fresh, yet timeless, 2Baba sounds? We dey wait patiently for November 27!