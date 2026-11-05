Davido and Chioma shut down Morocco for Zlatan’s wedding

Entertainment

Omo! Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, don land in Marrakesh, Morocco, for the wedding celebration of rapper Zlatan Ibile and his beautiful wife, Davita Lamai. The whole place dey ginger as our power couple step in, adding all the premium glamour to the festivities.

Davido himself gave us a sneak peek of their arrival on his verified Instagram story this Thursday. The wedding festivities have attracted prominent personalities from Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Their presence just elevated the whole vibe of the ongoing wedding.

Our guy Davido, who is a close friend to the groom, was also there to represent at the welcome party before the main white wedding. We hear say the celebration has been lit, with colourful displays, lively music, and proper traditional Moroccan wedding customs.

Can you imagine Zlatan and Davita making their grand entrances on decorated platforms called amaria, carried by attendants? Talk about making a statement! Looks like this wedding is serving us all the content we signed up for. Who else dey wish dem could be there to catch the vibe?