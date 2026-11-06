Femi Adebayo's 'Agesinkole 2' bags five nominations at BON awards

Entertainment

Our main man, Femi Adebayo, the actor and filmmaker we all rate, just dropped some sweet gist on his Instagram page on Wednesday. He was celebrating the latest win for 'Agesinkole 2: King of Thieves', and honestly, we're not surprised one bit!

He shared the good news, proclaiming that "AGESINKOLE 2: KING OF THIEVES continues to make its mark, earning FIVE NOMINATIONS at the Best of Nollywood Awards!" Five nominations, guys! The film is up for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Indigenous Film and Best Special Effect. This movie came, saw, and conquered, literally.

Femi Adebayo, ever the humble king, made sure to dedicate all this recognition to the whole team that brought his vision to life. He also thanked God and said the recognition belongs to the cast, crew and partners. See teamwork! No lone wolf here, just a whole village celebrating together. That's the spirit we love to see in Nollywood – collective effort getting its due.

For those who might not know, 'Agesinkole 2: King of Thieves' is the highly successful sequel to the iconic 2022 Nigerian epic thriller, 'King of Thieves'. The sequel was directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo and released in December 2025.

So, tell us, fam, with all these nominations, which of the awards do you think 'Agesinkole 2' will eventually chop at the BON Awards? Let's hear your predictions!