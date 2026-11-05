Lateef Adedimeji drops hot advice: Young creatives, biko no dey wait!

Entertainment

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji is out here giving motivational gbas gbos! The actor recently dropped some heavy wisdom, telling young creatives to make their craft their number one priority, grab all the chances they can, and just keep at it.

He gave the advice after speaking with young people at the Ogun Career Clinic in Abeokuta on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. But because Lateef sabi how to spread the gospel, he followed it up with an Instagram post on Thursday, November 5, 2026, telling aspiring creatives not to wait for perfect conditions or the fanciest equipment before they show their work to the world.

He wasn't playing when he said: “Dear young creatives, do not wait for the perfect moment or the perfect equipment to start. Treat your craft as your top priority and put your work out into the world today.” Forget that 'I'm waiting for high-definition camera' excuse, biko! Just start!

Lateef also hammered home the importance of being visible and consistent if you want to build a career that actually makes sense. According to him, “Visibility fuels opportunity, but consistency turns talent into authority, keep creating.” You hear that? E no just be to get talent, you gats show face and keep working, otherwise wetin be the point?

The actor was clearly hyped about connecting with the young people at the career clinic, which was organised by Muniratt. It's always sweet to see our celebs giving back and dropping gems instead of just flexing. What's stopping you from putting your craft out there today?