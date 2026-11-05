Bushingtone Don Talk: King Saha Right About Wizkid, Burna Boy? E Get As E Be!

Entertainment

Former music producer and talent manager Bushingtone don drop hin two cents on the ongoing debate between Ugandan musician King Saha and Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Burna Boy. Bushingtone believes King Saha "could be right" with his remarks, but with a big 'if' attached: it all depends on how Saha sees the music industry.

According to Bushingtone, Saha's opinion is totally subjective. He even pointed out that King Saha currently has one of the biggest songs in Uganda. However, Bushingtone quickly drew the line between personal opinions and hard facts. He suggested that maybe Saha just meant he no longer hears Wizkid and Burna Boy's music as much as he used to. "From a subjective point of view, he’s right, but from facts, he is wrong. I think what he meant to say is that he doesn’t hear them as much anymore," Bushingtone explained, bringing some clarity to the whole wahala.

But Bushingtone no just yarn for mouth o. To back his argument, he say he took time to check Apple Music and Spotify charts. You know, where the real numbers dey. After listing the top ten songs on these platforms, he noted that King Saha’s music was not among them.

Despite the differing opinions and the ongoing cruise, Bushingtone also dropped a smart suggestion. He urged both King Saha and artist Joshua Baraka to put their differences aside and cook up a song together. Imagine the collaboration! He believes this move go loud for both of them, extending their reach. He said a collaboration could let Joshua Baraka reach local audiences while King Saha gets into the international limelight. That's a win-win, shey?

So, from the looks of it, Bushingtone dey preach peace and smart moves for the industry. But wetin una think say go happen if these two finally knack jam? Wahala for who no stream!