Funke Akindele’s ‘The Four’ London premiere don dey sold out!

Entertainment

Na big news dem drop oh! The London premiere of Funke Akindele’s highly anticipated movie, ‘The Four’, for Odeon Luxe Leicester Square don officially sell out! E shock us small, but then again, na Funke Akindele!

FilmOne Entertainment, the distributors wey dey ginger the film, announced this mad update on X on Thursday. Dem even give shout out to fans for the massive support and confirmed say tickets for the premiere on 29 November don finish pata pata.

FilmOne dey yarn say dem couldn’t be more grateful.

Before this sold-out wahala, Funke Akindele, our very own actress and filmmaker, don drop the gist of the UK premiere on her verified Instagram. She been talk say na major achievement for Nigerian cinema, like say we no know her level already!

Mama Jenifa self talk am: “LONDON, WE’RE COMING! History is about to be made. Funke Akindele Network and FilmOne Entertainment are proud to announce the UK premiere of THE FOUR at the iconic ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, London, on 29 November.” She also stress say the event for London go be a big milestone for Nollywood.

This whole sold-out energy dey happen just weeks before ‘The Four’ go enter cinemas nationwide on 11 December. FilmOne Entertainment still dey carry the distribution for Naija.

Funke Akindele dey known for producing some of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films, and she don dey expand the international reach of her productions through collaborations and promotional initiatives.