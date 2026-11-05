Shenseea and Asake Link Up for “Playtime”: It’s a Whole Vibe!

Entertainment

Omo, get ready because Shenseea and Asake no dey play o! These two powerhouses, one from the Dancehall streets of Jamaica and the other our Afrobeats sensation, just joined forces for an international collaboration titled “Playtime”. This track, dropping tomorrow, November 6, 2026, through Since ’93/Columbia Records, promises to be a meeting of the musical influences of Jamaica and Nigeria.

“Playtime” is not just a random single, this jam is actually the second track on Shenseea’s newly announced eight-track debut EP, “Catalyst”. She’s not playing small at all, even bringing in legendary Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel and Loe Shimmy on the project. So you know her whole EP go make sense!

The way these two artistes are blending their styles on “Playtime” is pure genius! Shenseea’s smooth, sweet Dancehall delivery is meeting Asake’s signature energetic Afrobeats vibe, mixed with Amapiano and Fuji elements. Imagine Kingston’s Dancehall fever chilling with Lagos’s current music scene – it’s going to be a proper gbedu, a whole new level of sound clash that will have you on your feet.

But wait, there’s more for Asake fans! Tomorrow, November 6, 2026, is also when he features on “Aloe Vera”, a fresh track by British grime icon Skepta. So, you see, Asake is really taking over the airwaves.

Whether you’re team Dancehall or team Afrobeats, this “Playtime” collaboration sounds like a must-listen. It’s Shenseea bringing her heat with one of Afrobeats’ most recognisable voices. Who else is counting down to tomorrow?