Rukmani locks it in with Ema Onigah: New track is pure smooth vibe!

Entertainment

Our very own Naija-born singer, Rukmani, with her Indian heritage, knows just how to grab your attention and hold am tight, ehn? This girl is not playing, especially with her latest single, “Lock It In,” featuring the one and only Ema Onigah.

Her voice? Pure magic. Hypnotic vocals that just pull you into the music like juju, and the backdrops are so smooth, you'll wonder why you ever needed to leave that groove. No cap, once you press play, you're locked in, and the title for this track could not be more spot-on.

This track, “Lock It In,” is all about that easygoing Afrobeats production that just frolics along. It's not loud, it's not aggressive; it's just smooth, creating the kind of atmosphere where you just want to sink in and forget your problems. You'll literally vibe so hard you forget to check your watch. Someone might actually need to remind you say responsibilities still dey call your name o!

Rukmani's performance on this one is pure fire, but still super chill. Her vocals are so hypnotic, they practically slither through your ears like silk. There are moments of passion, but the overall vibe? Still silky smooth. And the lyrics? Sis is telling her partner to stay focused and keep their connection burning bright. She sabi wetin she wants, and she makes that request sound so appealing, you'd think she wrote it for you. We stan a queen who knows her worth!

Then, just when you think it can't get any better, Ema Onigah slides in with a dynamic rap verse. It gives the song another whole texture, a different flavour, without disturbing that sweet, relaxed mood. Trust us, it's the perfect icing on this already delicious cake, making it a complete treat.

Honestly, from the inviting production, to Rukmani's hypnotic vocals, and those spicy, no-nonsense lyrics, “Lock It In” gives you plenty to enjoy. We just rock with how naturally everything just clicks and comes together. This one no dey play, it's a solid banger that belongs on everyone's playlist. So, when are you locking this vibe into your own playlist?