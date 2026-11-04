Nollywood Sabi Pass? Dem Dey Kolo For International Language & Dollars!

Entertainment

No lie, the AFCM market ehn, e dey give us plenty to talk about. Your writer waka through the market, see companies like My LagosApp, Blue Pictures, MultiChoice, Sony – all of dem dey showcase their industry-changing services. Plenty gist dey happen, some hot, some cold. As a first-timer for this kind market, one question just dey for mind: wetin be AFCM's identity?

Because see, international festivals like Cannes' Marché du Film get their own clear identity: high-profile international sales and prestige arthouse deals. Berlinale's EFM na for arthouse and socially-conscious cinema. American Film Market (AFM) dey focus on commercial and independent cinema, purely buying and selling. MIPCOM na the king of TV and streaming content, while Durban FilmMart dey connect African filmmakers with international investors. So, as we dey watch AFCM, we dey wonder wetin go be its unique flavour.

The Hustle is Real: How to Keep Nollywood's Lights On

The panel, "Film is Business: Sustainable Production Companies", moderated by Asurf Oluwaseyi, with Joy Odiete, Tosin Igho, and Cassandra Ojiugo Onwalu, dropped some heavy truth. You know say for film business, to make money from one project fit take like twelve months – from pre-production to post-production, marketing, distribution, and exhibition. So, how producers go survive?

To keep the film business alive:

Diversify your portfolio : Tosin Igho, from his own experience, yarned say making television productions, documentaries, and commissioned projects fit dey sustain the company while you work on your passion projects. But lowkey, this one fit come with its own wahala because after years of making commissioned projects, you fit realize say you no even own the intellectual property (IP).

Find alternative income streams : Cassandra Ojiugo Onwalu ginger us to look for other ways to chop money. Think YouTube, microdramas, cinema films, and even prestige films wey dey tour festivals. Na smart move be that.

Joy Odiete dropped another serious point: Nollywood no get clear pathways for already-made films to be exhibited, marketed and distributed. Films dey produced en masse with no or limited buyers and streaming platforms to absorb them. She joined the campaign for dedicated marketing and distribution funds, because producers and investors need grants to effectively market their films. E choke, abi?

Going Global: The A-Z of Co-productions

Chioma Onyenwe moderated "European Co-productions and Distribution: Taking African Stories Global," with Alice Labadie of Le Pacte and Francis Nebot of iFind Pictures from France. The gist na about the complex world of co-productions, who owns wetin, and finding creative freedom when international money dey involved.

If you wan sabi how to navigate co-productions:

Apply for public funds : Dem talk say public funds dey available for African filmmakers, though dem dey competitive.

African governments need to step up : The panel say cross-country treaties no go work if Nigerian or other African countries no commit to creating public funds for filmmakers. Na two-way street be that.

Co-producers na partners, not just investors : The major takeaway na say your French co-producers suppose be creative partners from post-production onward, not just people wey throw money inside.

This panel really showed say if we want Nollywood to speak "international languages," we need to understand the game of co-production and push for local support too. E no just be to speak English, na to sabi the business side of things!

Slay Queens Take Over: Women in the Industry

Jennifer Mairo moderated "Women Leading Africa’s Creative Future," featuring our own Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo, alongside South Africa’s Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri. They yarned about the sexual and physical harassment women once faced in Nollywood. Phiri recall say South Africa's industry before largely dey dominated by white producers, but much of that don change.

But the good news na say things don change because women intentionally fought for their seat at the table. Na serious gbedu be that! Their advice for aspiring female filmmakers?

How to make your mark as a woman in film:

Start small : No need to wait for big budget. Just start.

Collaborate : Make films with your friends and people you trust. Build your squad!

These women showed us say you no just sit down and expect things to change. You go stand up, challenge the status quo, and create your own opportunities. You sabi?

The AFCM Day Two panels really gave us the real-real on making films sustainably, going international, and the power of women in the game. Which of these takeaways do you think is the biggest banger for Nollywood right now?