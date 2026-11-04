Funke Akindele, Waje & Shoday's London Looks? We’re Taking Style Notes!

Entertainment

If you blinked, you probably missed the style clinic Funke Akindele, Waje, and Shoday just held in London. Ahead of The Four: No One Fights Alone UK premiere, this stylish trio stepped out, and honestly, we had no choice but to pull out our style notes, ready to copy and paste! Their coordinated looks? Absolutely snatched, giving us a masterclass in how to match without looking like triplets at a naming ceremony.

Funke Akindele, the celebrated Nigerian filmmaker and actress known for hits like Jenifa's Diary and for bagging multiple Best Actress in a Comedy awards at the AMVCA, was front and centre, proving her style game is just as strong as her acting prowess.

Coordinated Queens: Funke and Waje's Floral Flex

When we say matching outfits, we're not talking about identical outfits. Funke and Waje gave us a refreshing take on coordination, rocking buba and iro sets that were pure vibes. Both their stunning looks started with the same off-white textured cotton base, but the details, my dears, made all the delightful difference, ensuring each woman shone in her unique glory and didn't fade into the background.

Funke’s buba and iro set was a vibrant explosion of crimson-red roses with intricate spiral stitching, strategically placed across the bodice and bell sleeves. Her wrapper wasn't left out of the floral festa, featuring cheerful yellow sunflowers and lush leafy green stems cascading down. She accessorised like a true fashionista, completing her look with a radiant golden-yellow head wrap that framed her face beautifully, layered gold necklaces that screamed luxury, a bold, broad cuff bracelet, and striking metallic red platform sandals. She clearly came to London to slay, and slay she absolutely did, showing everyone how to make a statement without saying a word!

Waje, never one to be outdone, presented her own exquisite floral story. Her buba featured elegant lavender roses across the neckline and sleeves of her blouse, perfectly complementing the large, verdant green floral appliqués that decorated the hem of her wrapper. She kept her colour story cohesive and chic with a matching lavender-trimmed scarf that added an extra touch of sophistication. A statement gold necklace accented with captivating turquoise stones, coordinating earrings, and multi-coloured platform heels tied everything together in a harmonious blend. Same base colour, distinct floral narrative – this is how you do 'twinning' with a twist, and we are absolutely here for every single detail!

Shoday's Tailored Swag

And then there’s Shoday, who clearly wasn’t about to be the odd one out in this high-fashion parade, proving that the guys can also hold their own. While the queens were in their buba and iro, Shoday brought his A-game with a single-breasted blazer that was a whole statement piece in itself. It featured bold chevron embroidery in a striking palette of turquoise, yellow, red, and blue – talk about making a strong case for custom tailoring! He proved that guys can also serve looks effortlessly, especially when promoting a big film and sharing the spotlight with two fashion icons.

He kept the rest of his fit clean, sharp, and perfectly balanced, wearing the eye-catching blazer over a subtle beige mesh-knit top and stylish cream wide-leg trousers. His accessories were on point too, with stacked silver Cuban-link chains adding that extra layer of coolness, and dark dress shoes ensuring the vibrant, colourful jacket remained the undisputed star of the show. Shoday, we see your drip, and it’s immaculate! Definitely one for the men’s style inspo boards.

The Four: Bringing the Heat to UK Cinemas

Beyond the undeniable fashion spectacle, the trio was, of course, in London for the promotional campaign of The Four: No One Fights Alone. And guess what, fam? There’s another exciting update that’s got us hyped for real! Funke Akindele Network and FilmOne Entertainment have officially announced that this highly anticipated film will have its UK premiere on 29 November at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London. So, for our UK geng, you know it's about to be a proper shutdown and a red-carpet affair you won't want to miss!

For those of us who can't make it to London, no worries at all. The movie, which boasts a seriously star-studded cast including Chioma Akpotha, Bisola Aiyeola, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson, and Uzor Arukwe, will have its worldwide cinema release on 11 December. With these kinds of dazzling looks already setting the promotional stage, imagine the fashion slay that will happen at the premiere itself! Who’s ready to cop a ticket and see the movie that's already serving us fashion goals before it even hits the big screen?