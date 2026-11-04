Burna Boy Go Host Grand Theft Auto VI Radio Station!

Entertainment

Burna Boy, the Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer we all sabi, don secure him own voice for Grand Theft Auto VI's Vice City. You no go just hear him music; he go dey co-host AfroBank FM for the highly anticipated game as a radio personality wey them just call “Burna.” Imagine driving through Vice City, causing wahala, and hearing Burna Boy's voice between the tracks! Omo, that one loud oh.

He no go dey alone for this ride, sha. Burna Boy go share the mic with DJ and producer Palms Trax. This pairing na proper ginger, bringing one of Afrobeats' biggest names together with a selector known for digging deep into club music. The combo alone go make the airwaves pepper.

Wetin De Happen for AfroBank FM?

This AfroBank FM station no be your regular radio. The playlist don dey built to cover serious ground, pulling sounds from across the whole African continent. We dey talk say 20th-century classics go mix with amapiano, 3 step, and plenty tracks wey most players probably never hear before. This part na the real cruise here.

Think about it: a radio station wey dey lean on undiscovered music, instead of just stacking up all the hits, go fit introduce millions of gamers to artists wey never even come close to a global audience. Imagine the kind ginger this go bring to new talents!

No Be Today Thing for Rockstar Universe

For Burna Boy, this no be him first time for the Rockstar universe. Him single “Killin Dem,” wey feature Zlatan, don already ginger players on GTA V’s iFruit Radio. Plus, him track “Gettin’ Money” also show face for the GTA Online Cayo Perico update. So, this jump from just having him music for soundtrack to actually hosting a whole station, e just make sense, like a natural step up for the African Giant.

Fans wey first hear him voice while dem dey drive around Los Santos now get to hear him talking, between the records. Na serious upgrade be that! This move confirms say Burna Boy’s career don dey head towards this kind of global reach for a while. Him don win the Grammy for Best Global Music Album with “Twice as Tall,” and he don dey play major stages far beyond Nigeria since then.

The Company E Dey Keep

The kind people Burna Boy dey join for this hosting gig just dey tell you say Rockstar serious about their soundtrack. The lineup too loaded! He dey join other heavyweights like Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, and Swedish pop star Robyn. And the list dey go wilder from there! Miami rap pair Trick Daddy and Trina go dey host, and even Slayer’s Kerry King and Tom Araya. This means players go fit flip from heavy thrash metal to sweet amapiano with just a few button presses. Talk about variety!

For Afrobeats, this placement na big deal. E dey sit right beside some of the biggest names in Latin music, pop, country, and rap. A dedicated African music station for one of the most anticipated games in years na serious win. E go put the genre right in front of an audience wey dey spread across every corner of the planet. Na truly global exposure be this!

Another way to look at it: Rockstar’s radio stations always dey about building a believable world. So, a city modelled on Miami without African sounds in the mix? E for just feel incomplete to plenty listeners. This move na smart one, for real. Now, we dey just wait to see which tracks Burna and Palms Trax don line up, and how much of Burna’s unique personality go make it onto the airwaves. You think say Burna go drop some new slangs for us for Vice City? I can't wait!.